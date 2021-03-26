Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 122,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGRO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period.

IGRO opened at $64.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

