Edge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,085 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SEA by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after buying an additional 4,847,575 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $16,521,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in SEA by 3,475.4% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 46,480 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 45,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE SE opened at $202.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.96. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of -68.91 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SE shares. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.