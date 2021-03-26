Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 10,674 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

