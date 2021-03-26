Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 212,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 123,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

