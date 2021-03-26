Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,041 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Owens Corning worth $14,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,382,000 after purchasing an additional 829,558 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

NYSE OC opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $93.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.