BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,817 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $13,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 939,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 359,969 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 419,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 381,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 72,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 23,259 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MVF opened at $9.05 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $9.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

