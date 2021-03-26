Colony Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,125 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.19% of NMI worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in NMI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in NMI by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $802,885.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at $13,956,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $260,818.24. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,395 shares of company stock worth $2,415,014. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $26.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NMIH. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

