Colony Group LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 448,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after purchasing an additional 753,065 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,324 shares of company stock worth $6,222,772. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

