Colony Group LLC Lowers Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of IDACORP worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IDACORP by 9,119.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,602 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,925,000 after buying an additional 732,674 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 773,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,270,000 after acquiring an additional 171,452 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 758,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,616,000 after acquiring an additional 86,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IDACORP by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,953,000 after acquiring an additional 39,654 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IDA opened at $100.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

