Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,513.46

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,513.46 ($32.84) and traded as high as GBX 2,610 ($34.10). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 2,590 ($33.84), with a volume of 17,262 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CKN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarkson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,869 ($37.48).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,575 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,514.41. The firm has a market cap of £812.88 million and a P/E ratio of -27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 54 ($0.71) dividend. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.26%.

About Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

