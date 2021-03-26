Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.44

Shares of Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.44 and traded as high as $48.47. Sands China shares last traded at $47.98, with a volume of 40,327 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

