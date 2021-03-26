Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.92. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 4,785,992 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $103.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 176,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $91,521.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,023,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,478.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 1,875,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,815 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 268,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

