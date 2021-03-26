Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a $13.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

NYSE:AXL opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,947,000 after buying an additional 978,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 404.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,864 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $12,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

