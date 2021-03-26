Zacks: Analysts Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $796.73 Million

Analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to post $796.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $790.30 million to $808.71 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $707.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $281.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $303.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $120,525,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

