Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Comstock Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist cut Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.74.

NYSE CRK opened at $5.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 263,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 113,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 917,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 162,161 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

