Zacks Investment Research Lowers ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADCT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:ADCT opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -11.19.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,986,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,612,000 after acquiring an additional 898,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,586 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,782,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

