$20.22 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to report sales of $20.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.42 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $12.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $115.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $137.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $205.87 million, with estimates ranging from $201.46 million to $210.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133,350 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth about $4,006,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,622 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,925,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth about $687,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $550.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

