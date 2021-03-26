First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,616 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,037,646 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of First Solar worth $92,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $81,809.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,536 shares of company stock worth $2,845,096 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Barclays lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.