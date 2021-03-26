7,000 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $111.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.53.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

