Jefferies Group LLC Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVA opened at $49.71 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.13 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

