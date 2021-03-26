Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375,280 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Synopsys worth $104,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,719 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $231.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

