Jefferies Group LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS VLUE opened at $101.15 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.