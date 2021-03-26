Raise Price Up 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Raise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $95,797.96 and $438.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00049472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.46 or 0.00651792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00064447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00023866 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAISEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.