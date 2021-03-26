Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Alleghany worth $15,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $637.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $626.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $434.53 and a twelve month high of $663.56.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

