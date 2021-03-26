Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,675 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,675 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $68,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $277.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.18. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $294.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

