Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 11,300 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.26% of Independence Realty Trust worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,357,000 after buying an additional 915,397 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 498,806 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1,401.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 504,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 470,809 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after buying an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 42.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 226,865 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRT. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

IRT stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $15.51.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

