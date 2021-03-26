ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPB opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

