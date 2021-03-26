Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 16,937 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,937 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $127.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.25 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

