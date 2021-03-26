Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 16,937 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,937 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ NVCR opened at $127.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.25 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $194.75.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.
In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
