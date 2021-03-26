Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TBIO shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Translate Bio stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.