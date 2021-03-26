Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth $4,830,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $337.06 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $158.89 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.24 and its 200 day moving average is $340.62. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

