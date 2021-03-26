American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 104.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,247 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,861,000 after acquiring an additional 38,930 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $8,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,835 shares of company stock worth $9,026,316. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

