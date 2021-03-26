National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,869,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 15.90% of National Instruments worth $917,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 82.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

