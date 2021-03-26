Lennar (LEN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lennar (NYSE: LEN):

3/24/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Lennar is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Lennar have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is benefiting from effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. Focus on the lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow will bolster the balance sheet and thereby drive returns. Moreover, solid first quarter 2021 guidance indicates margin expansion and deliveries to increase significantly. Also, earnings estimates for 2021 have increased over the past 60 days. However, higher land, labor and material costs are concerning. This may exert pressure on the company’s upcoming quarters as well.”

NYSE LEN opened at $99.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $101.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Lennar by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,292 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $19,126,000. Oakmont Corp raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 392,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 226,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $16,489,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $12,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

