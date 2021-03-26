Joseph Pinto Buys 3,866,434 Shares of Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX:TYX) Stock

Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX:TYX) insider Joseph Pinto acquired 3,866,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$27,065.04 ($19,332.17).

Joseph Pinto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyranna Resources alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Joseph Pinto acquired 3,528,122 shares of Tyranna Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$3,528.12 ($2,520.09).

On Monday, January 11th, Joseph Pinto sold 866,434 shares of Tyranna Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$25,126.59 ($17,947.56).

About Tyranna Resources

Tyranna Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in the Eureka Gold project located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; Weebo Gold Project comprising approximately 69 square kilometers of ground east of the Jaguar base metal mine; and Pacific Express nickel project, which consists of a license for approximately 100 kilometers, as well as Dragon and Knight nickel projects.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyranna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyranna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.