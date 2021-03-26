Joseph Pinto Buys 3,866,434 Shares of Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX:TYX) Stock

Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX:TYX) insider Joseph Pinto acquired 3,866,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$27,065.04 ($19,332.17).
- On Thursday, January 7th, Joseph Pinto acquired 3,528,122 shares of Tyranna Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$3,528.12 ($2,520.09).
- On Monday, January 11th, Joseph Pinto sold 866,434 shares of Tyranna Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$25,126.59 ($17,947.56).
