GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GXGX stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. GX Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GX Acquisition by 837.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in GX Acquisition by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in GX Acquisition by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

