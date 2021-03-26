BCJ Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,147 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Select Energy Services by 518.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

WTTR opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. Research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

