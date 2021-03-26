Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter.

RQI stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

