Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,460 Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.