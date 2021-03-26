Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,460 Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.