Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Mohawk Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,675,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at $3,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 82,404 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Shares of MWK opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

In other news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 319,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 62,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,680.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180 and sold 199,613 shares valued at $6,648,975. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Group Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.