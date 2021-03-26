Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $243,000 in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Amesite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amesite in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amesite alerts:

Shares of AMST opened at $4.91 on Friday. Amesite Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Amesite in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

In other Amesite news, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $91,692.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,904,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,802.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.