Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastly by 68.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,787 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fastly by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 3,572.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 479,809 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after acquiring an additional 332,001 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,610,000 after acquiring an additional 330,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,036,725.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,139,454.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,134 shares of company stock worth $19,966,840. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average is $87.83. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.