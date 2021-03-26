Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,557,000 after buying an additional 506,107 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 606,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,292,000 after buying an additional 30,973 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 153,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,465,000 after buying an additional 66,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $158.91 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

