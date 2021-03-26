L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $68.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on L Brands from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L Brands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on L Brands from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.59.

LB stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

