McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s (MKC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus restated their hold rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.97 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

