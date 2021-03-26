Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

CODX stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $342.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $105,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $418,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

