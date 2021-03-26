Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Stock analysts at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.01% from the company’s previous close.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upgraded Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Nikola alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $14.20 on Friday. Nikola has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 451.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,741 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4,391.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 860,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 362.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 633,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,296,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.