C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Equities researchers at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHRW. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,642.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102,125 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $262,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

