Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Rating Reiterated by Alliance Global Partners

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

BOXL opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

