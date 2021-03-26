Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Rating Reiterated by Alliance Global Partners

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.
BOXL opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.65.
Boxlight Company Profile
Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.
