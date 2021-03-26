HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 383.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

KDMN stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

