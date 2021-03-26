Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $685,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 271.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,798,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,861,000 after buying an additional 915,299 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 56.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. Barclays raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $67.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

